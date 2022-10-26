Expert Connections
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges

Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 81 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2022.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge.

35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found guilty on four charges last month. Those charges included:

ChargeSentence
Feloniously pointing of a firearm after two or more felony convictions35 years
Possession of a firearm after previous felony conviction30 years
Concealing stolen property (misdemeanor charge)1 year
Attempt to commit subornation of perjury after two or more felony convictions15 years

Jackson Jr.’s lawyer requested the sentences run concurrently; however, online court records confirmed they would be served consecutively.

An affidavit says police were called to a hotel in Duncan in February of last year after receiving reports Jackson Jr. was pointing a gun at someone. Officers found two guns when they arrived at the scene, including one they say was stolen.

Jackson Jr. was later recorded on a jail phone speaking with two other people about “a kid taking the heat” for the guns, according to an affidavit. Over the course of several calls, Jackson Jr. allegedly spoke to a teenager about getting their younger sibling to go to the DA’s office and claim the guns belonged to them.

The teen was told they would “get out on a signature” while lifting scrutiny from Jackson Jr., according to court documents.

