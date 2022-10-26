Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge.

35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found guilty on four charges last month. Those charges included:

Charge Sentence Feloniously pointing of a firearm after two or more felony convictions 35 years Possession of a firearm after previous felony conviction 30 years Concealing stolen property (misdemeanor charge) 1 year Attempt to commit subornation of perjury after two or more felony convictions 15 years

Jackson Jr.’s lawyer requested the sentences run concurrently; however, online court records confirmed they would be served consecutively.

An affidavit says police were called to a hotel in Duncan in February of last year after receiving reports Jackson Jr. was pointing a gun at someone. Officers found two guns when they arrived at the scene, including one they say was stolen.

Jackson Jr. was later recorded on a jail phone speaking with two other people about “a kid taking the heat” for the guns, according to an affidavit. Over the course of several calls, Jackson Jr. allegedly spoke to a teenager about getting their younger sibling to go to the DA’s office and claim the guns belonged to them.

The teen was told they would “get out on a signature” while lifting scrutiny from Jackson Jr., according to court documents.

