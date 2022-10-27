7News First Alert Weather: Slow moving upper-level low keeps on-and-off showers through Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, isolated-to-scattered strong-to-severe storms are possible before 2:00 AM. The main threats for storms that become severe will be wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of half dollars, localized flooding and the chance for a brief spin-up west of a Quanah-to-Throckmorton line. Thunderstorms will transition to cold showers before daybreak with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s.

On Friday, a slow moving upper-level low along the Red River will allow for steady rain to continue throughout much of the day. The placement of the surface low and accompanied cold front will be well south of Texoma only allowing high temperatures to warm into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-20 mph.

Any lingering showers will come to an end by Saturday morning with rainfall totals for storm system #2 ranging between 1-2′'. As the upper-level low moves to the northeast it gives way to a pleasant Halloween weekend with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

