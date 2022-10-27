Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses

The 9.1% inflation rate highest since 1981
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - This summer the U.S. Bureau of labor and Statistics reported the largest increase in inflation of the last 40 years, which has led to a shift in American spending habits.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said inflation can get in consumer’s heads.

“One of the big problems with inflation that we had 40 years ago was it got in people’s psyche and their mindset.” Joyce said. “It became a self-fulfilling prophecy, and if that turns out to be the case, then it’s going to take a lot longer for inflation to come down.”

Joyce suggested one way to limit your spending is by using cash instead of credit cards.He said the strategy is helpful in several ways:

  • It forces you to make smart money choices when you can see the cash changing hands.
  • It keeps you from overspending.
  • Most consumers carry limited amounts of cash, making it easier to stick to a budget.
  • It stops you from racking up debt with high interest if you are not able to pay off your credit card in full each month.

However, Joyce said if you are able to pay off your credit card each month, you can use them and build up points for rewards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 81 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story.
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
Local businesses raising prices
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation

Latest News

A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking...
“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a...
Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about her...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Candidate Kendra Horn