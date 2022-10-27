“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking event.

Grill Masters from across the area competed in a challenge in the style of the TV show “Chopped.”

Afterward, the event went inside the Altus Community Center, as attendees heard from the symposium’s first guest speaker.

Gail Box shared the story of her son Austin, who died from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Her message wasn’t just about awareness about overdoses, but about reaching out for help when it’s needed most.

“I want to talk to people about eliminating the shame, the shame of stepping forward and saying I have

an addiction problem, I need help. There’s so much stigma that surrounds it, so when we bring people like this together and it’s OK, there is no shame in asking for help,” said Box.

The symposium continues all day Thursday at Western Oklahoma State College, with dozens of breakout sessions and guest speakers including keynote speaker Tom Farley, the brother of late actor and comedian Chris Farley.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.