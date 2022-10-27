Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Couple sentenced for shooting boy with BB gun; child forced to eat off floor during years of torture

Donald Gunderman and Danielle Pascale pleaded guilty in September 2022, to charges that include kidnapping, endangering children and tampering with evidence. (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A man and woman convicted of torturing a young boy for years were sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Danielle Pascale, 35, was sentenced to a maximum of approximately 67 years in prison, WOIO reported.

Her boyfriend, 39-year-old Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to up to 39 years for his role in the torture that lasted between January 2017 and August 2021.

The two pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charges that include kidnapping, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said Gunderman and Pascale “physically assaulted, tortured and starved” the boy, who is now 10 years old, for years before their arrest in September 2021.

Investigators said the child told case workers that in some incidents, he was shot repeatedly with a BB gun, tied to a chair or made to stand up overnight without any sleep, and forced to eat food off the floor after Gunderman stepped on it.

The judge said the boy has since recovered and is doing better with schoolwork and family.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 81 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story.
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
Local businesses raising prices
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation

Latest News

A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking...
“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday Oct. 23,...
Amid Ukraine battles, Putin says West seeks world domination
A photo of Alexandria Bell rests at the scene of a growing floral memorial to the victims of a...
Police: Gun taken away earlier was used in school shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about her...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Candidate Kendra Horn
Tactics to fight inflation
Cash over credit may be key to help you fight inflation expenses