Crash causes slow-down on I-44

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median.

The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44.

According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a white SUV rear-ended a black sedan while coming onto the on-ramp.

The incident caused extensive damage to the white SUV but, luckily, no one was injured.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.