Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Crash causes slow-down on I-44

A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two car collided forcing one into...
A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two car collided forcing one into the median.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into the median.

The wreck took place a little after 11 a.m. at mile marker 30 on I-44.

According to officials on the scene, the crash occurred after a white SUV rear-ended a black sedan while coming onto the on-ramp.

The incident caused extensive damage to the white SUV but, luckily, no one was injured.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 81 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story.
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
Governor Kevin Stitt (R) visited with 7News’ Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race for Oklahoma...
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Incumbent Kevin Stitt

Latest News

A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two cars collided forcing one into...
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking...
“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium
U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about her...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Candidate Kendra Horn
U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn visited the 7News studio and spoke with Mark Rigsby about her...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Candidate Kendra Horn