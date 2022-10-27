First Alert Forecast | 10/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The next chance for rain arrives later today, after 6 PM for many locations! The day itself will remain dry with clouds increasing. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, primarily this evening, across western north Texas and adjacent parts of southwestern Oklahoma. The primary hazard is hail up to the size of ping pongs with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Thankfully, the risk for severe weather should decrease during the overnight hours however, rain with embedded thunderstorms will remain possible while many are trying to catch some zzzz’s.

With cloudy skies and rainfall, temperatures tomorrow will be cool. Many will only see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts are higher.

As this disturbance exits and moves east, a few wrap-around showers for counties along Highway 81 could linger into early Saturday morning. Saturday won’t be a washout by any means as I expect that most will stay dry. Cloud cover will stick around for part of the day but look for a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid-60s with north winds at 10 to 15mph. Mainly sunny skies with a few passing clouds for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Above-average temperatures are in the forecast as we end October and move into November!

Have a great day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.