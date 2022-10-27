Expert Connections
Interview: Cowboys and Pies representative discusses upcoming event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re a fan of cowboys and sweets, you won’t want to miss Cowboys and Pies happening next weekend.

7News spoke with Ron Secoy, the event coordinator and cowboy poet, about the upcoming event and what the community can expect.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, at the Central High Community Center. There will be a storyteller, cowboy music, and cowboy poetry performed by local and national artists.

Local talent will include Jay Snider from Cyril and award-winning Dulcimer artist Jan Carroll Hicks of Lawton. Oklahoma Cowboy Poet Laureate Francine Robison is also slated to appear. Other performers include Larry P. Thompson, Glenn Murray, Don Williams, and Kenney Fields.

There will also be a Pie Baking Contest! Open to the public and free to enter, winners will receive awards. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place awards will be given out for Oldest Baker, Youngest Baker, and People’s Choice.

For more information, you can contact Ron Secoy at secoyron818@gmail.com or (580) 606-9574.

