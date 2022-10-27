Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Halloween Safety

Lawton Police Chief, James Smith joined 7News on Thursday to share some Halloween safety tips...
Lawton Police Chief, James Smith joined 7News on Thursday to share some Halloween safety tips and what to look out for when sending your kids Trick or Treating in 2022.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween might be on a Monday this year, but the City of Lawton will be holding their Halloween festivities this Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Lawton Police Chief, James Smith joined 7News on Thursday to share some Halloween safety tips and what to look out for when sending your kids Trick or Treating in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
You can count on us to keep you updated as police release more information.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 81 years in prison on Oct. 25, 2022.
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
A crash caused a slight slow-down on I-44 on Thursday, after two car collided forcing one into...
Crash causes slow-down on I-44
Governor Kevin Stitt (R) visited with 7News’ Mark Rigsby about his ongoing race for Oklahoma...
ELECTION: Oklahoma Gubernatorial Incumbent Kevin Stitt

Latest News

On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be...
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day
Lawton Police Chief, James Smith joined 7News on Thursday to share some Halloween safety tips...
Interview: LPD Chief James Smith talks Halloween Safety
Cowboys and Pies will take place on Saturday, November 5th.
Interview: Cowboys and Pies representative discusses upcoming event
On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be...
NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day