Pet of The Week

Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced

Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up unannounced.(AP Photo/Binta)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(CNN) - Rapper Ye’s week seems to be going from bad to worse.

On Wednesday, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the Sketchers’ Los Angeles building. That’s according to a statement from the athletic shoe company.

The company said Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” and was involved in “unauthorized filming.”

Ye was reportedly escorted out after a brief conversation.

Wednesday’s drama comes after Adidas ended its partnership with the embattled musician.

In recent weeks, Ye has lost a host of partnership deals after he made antisemitic comments.

Sketchers condemned his remarks, saying it has no intention of working with the rapper.

