Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit

By Pepper Purpura and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple suspects were taken into custody after officials with Duncan Public Schools were forced to lockdown three campuses on Thursday, due to an incident in a home near Duncan Middle School.

According to a Facebook message from Duncan Public schools, the lockdown began a little before 3 p.m. on Thursday, forcing officials to lockdown Duncan Middle School, Horace Mann Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary. The administration also chose to hold students and staff in the building and not release Duncan Middle School students from the school at 3 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, officers gave staff the all-clear, releasing the lockdown. Duncan Middle School students were released to buses and parents, but the school administration chose to have walking students and students who attend the Simmons Center remain on campus for the time being.

The remaining students were released around 3:45 P.M. and an all clear was issued by the school.

