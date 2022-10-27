Expert Connections
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin

Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon.
Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon.

It happened around noon at Highway 277 and northwest Meers Porter Hill Road.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said a driver going west on 277, ran a stop sign and hit a car that was heading north on US-62.

The driver was taken by Survival Flight in critical condition and their passenger was also taken to an area hospital.

The driver who was hit was pinned in her car for about 20 minutes, but OHP said she was in fair condition while being transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

