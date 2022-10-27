NAACP Lawton to provide rides to the polls on Election Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Election day is right around the corner, and one local organization will be providing transportation for those who need it.

On November 8th, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and people with NAACP Lawton will be driving people to the polls from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lawton NAACP Branch 6131B Second Vice President, Sherene Williams, said being able to offer the community help brings them joy.

“I like giving back to people. I love people. That’s one of my gifts; to be able to help and assist people. I’ve done it a majority of my life, especially being in a leadership role,” said Williams.

She said she thinks it’s important for people to exercise their right to vote and that’s why they want to assist them if they need it.

