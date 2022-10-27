Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook Drive, just before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

We haven’t confirmed any details with Lawton Police Department, however, witnesses told our photographer on the scene that an ambulance took the driver of that truck to the hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the truck to crash, but witnesses tell us the truck was at the stop sign at Meadow Brook and 53rd when the truck accelerated, hitting the house.

The house was also reportedly unoccupied at the time.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.