7News First Alert Weather: Storm system lifts northeast leaving behind a pleasant Halloween weekend
Storm System #3 arrives at the end of next week bringing more beneficial rainfall
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -
For tonight, lingering light showers with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Weekend Forecast
On Saturday, lingering light showers through the first half of the day with a few break in the clouds before sunset. Highs will top out in the in the low 60s with temperatures in the mid-50s for the Lawton Residential Trick-or-Treating.
On Sunday, more sunshine and warmer with highs topping out near 70°. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead, another storm system approaches by the end of the next week bringing numerous showers and storms. There will be the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.