Pet of The Week

Cache, surrounding area deal with power issues caused by rain

Viewers called to tell us about those issues saying their power has been flashing on and off since 2 a.m.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - People living in Cache experienced some bizarre power issues throughout Friday.

A spokesperson with PSO said electric crews initially suspected an issue with a breaker at their substation, but when the rain stopped, the issue stopped along with it.

It was only when the rain continued again that the issues kept happening, and the problem was then traced to a mechanical problem with a power pole.

Approximately 1,300 people were affected.

Power was restored around 2:55 p.m.

