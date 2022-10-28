Expert Connections
Caddo County Commissioner District 3 race

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo county constituents will have a chance to cast their vote and select a new District 3 County Commissioner on Election day, which is just around the corner.

According to paperwork obtained from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Ricky Schuermann (R) and Robert Weaver (D) will be facing off on Nov. 8. to replace the current commissioner, Brent Kinder, who is not running for re-election.

Weaver won the Democratic primary election in June, after a face-off against Mark Taylor of Carnegie, while Schuermann ran unopposed for the Republican primary.

Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.

