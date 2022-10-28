City Parks Public Meetings End

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The final meeting to discuss reducing public land marks the start of changes to the city’s master parks plan.

“We’ll go ahead and compile all the public input from all the different meetings and have a complete package of all the parks throughout the city.”

The city presented their plans to reduce park land to the public -- suggesting selling areas or moving them to different departments like drainage maintenance.

People responded with comments and concerns on each park.

“It’s really important to make yourself heard and I think everyone here definitely heard. They might not be able to do everything I made suggestions for but I definitely think they’ll be doing some of it.”

Now it’s time to implement their ideas into the plan.

“It’ll go to city council and they’ll have the final say on what parks we keep, improve, repurpose and such forth.”

It’ll take some time for the council to decide what suggestions will make it into the plan, but one request stood out.

“The walking trails, open space, we’ve heard from day one. So, that’s definitely something that we’re taking into consideration.”

“This is a long term plan. This is nothing that is going to be done in the next two to three years. We have currently 74 parks so there’s a lot of improvements to do.”

But the community wants those changes done right.

“We need to build for our kids, we need to make sure that our community is walkable and when you’re talking about physical activity and kids that are physically active you have to provide those opportunities, that’s where our parks come in.”

The council is planning to start adopting ideas by the spring, but the timeline for actually implementing those improvements could take years.

Even though there won’t be any more public meetings to talk about parks, you can still provide feedback on the plans by contacting your city councilperson.

