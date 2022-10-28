Expert Connections
Firefighters battle late night blaze in Altus

Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze in Altus on Thursday after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Fowler.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters spent the night battling a blaze in Altus on Thursday after a fire broke out around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of South Fowler.

Sources said the fire was in advanced stages, with smoke and flames visible from a distance.

Wind gusts and rain reportedly complicated efforts to put the fire out.

At this time, there is no information on the cause of the fire.

We’ve reached out to Altus Fire Department for details, but haven’t heard back.

