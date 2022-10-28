Firefighters contain Lawton structure fire

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were able to contain a structure fire in the southwest part of the the city before it got to out of control on Friday.

Crews were called to the area of SW 5th and Garfield around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a home being on fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the home and began firefighting operations.

They were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

