First Alert Forecast | 10/28AM

It'll be a cool Friday with cloudy skies and rainfall expected all day long
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’ll be a cool Friday with cloudy skies and rainfall expected all day long. Many will only see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts are higher.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing today but it won’t be a wash out by any means! Heavy rainfall will lead to localized flooding concern, which is the main hazard, although some gusty winds and small hail will be possible as well. Severe weather is unlikely.

As this disturbance exits and moves east, a few wrap-around showers for counties along Highway 81 could linger into early tomorrow morning. I expect that most locations will stay dry after midnight. For tomorrow, cloud cover will stick around for part of the day but overall look for a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. Highs will rise into the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

Sunday will also see sun and clouds but daytime highs will be slightly warmer. Many for the second half of the weekend will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Light northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great Friday and a better weekend! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

