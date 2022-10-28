FOND FAREWELL: Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm says goodbye Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gave his final forecast with KSWO 7News on Friday night, thanking colleagues and viewers for their support the last few years.

Noel and his family are looking ahead to their next chapter as they move to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to family. Noel will be able to continue working as a meteorologist as the couple focuses on raising their two children.

He shared the following message with our viewers:

Being in Texoma has allowed me to grow in so many ways – from experiencing what Mother Nature has to offer and making friends within the community, to getting to work with a great group of people here at KSWO. I’ve really valued my time here and it feels like the last two years have flown by. It was a very hard decision to leave KSWO, but a career opportunity aligned with the chance to move closer to home. Our family just grew by one, and this lets my wife and I be closer to our families as we raise our kids. Thank you for trusting our First Alert Weather team and allowing me into your lives. I’m going to miss the personal connections I made with a lot of the viewers here, and have loved the photos you’ve shared with us each night. The people have truly made my time here worthwhile, but I know I’m leaving them in good hands.

Over the last few years, Noel has been a significant part of 7News’ weather coverage for southwest Oklahoma. He has covered every type of severe weather in this region, including ice storms, historic snowfall and tornadoes. Texoma saw an example of his dedication when the First Alert Weather team stayed on-air for 9 hours to bring residents the latest information during a tornado outbreak.

Noel, we’ll miss you but wish you and your family the best of luck in this journey!

