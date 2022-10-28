Expert Connections
FOND FAREWELL: Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm says goodbye Friday

Noel Rehm
Noel Rehm(KSWO)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm gave his final forecast with KSWO 7News on Friday night, thanking colleagues and viewers for their support the last few years.

Noel and his family are looking ahead to their next chapter as they move to Charlotte, North Carolina to be closer to family. Noel will be able to continue working as a meteorologist as the couple focuses on raising their two children.

He shared the following message with our viewers:

Over the last few years, Noel has been a significant part of 7News’ weather coverage for southwest Oklahoma. He has covered every type of severe weather in this region, including ice storms, historic snowfall and tornadoes. Texoma saw an example of his dedication when the First Alert Weather team stayed on-air for 9 hours to bring residents the latest information during a tornado outbreak.

Noel, we’ll miss you but wish you and your family the best of luck in this journey!

