Furry Friend Friday: Terrier Mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to an 8-week-old Terrier mix looking for her forever home. She will be available for adoption on Saturday, October 29.

Fun fact: she also has two brothers and two sisters at Animal Welfare looking for their forever homes as well.

Also, they’re currently holding a Halloween special, making adoption fees twenty dollars for those who show up in costume.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s Facebook page here.

