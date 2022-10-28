Wichita Mountains Prevention Network Hosts Drug Take Back in Duncan

Duncan, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Prevention Network closed out Red Ribbon week by hosting a drop off event for prescription drugs at Duncan Regional Hospital.

The group wants people to be thinking about the harm their prescription could cause if it falls into the wrong hands, that’s why they’re making sure people have a secure way to dispose of those unneeded medications.

The group collected people’s extra doses to have them incinerated.

They also passed out kits that will deactivate old prescriptions.

For medications that need to stay in the house, free lock boxes were being passed out.

”That way they don’t get in that medicine by accident, if they happen to go in the bathroom and they think it’s candy, you know, a three or four year old, and it keeps people from coming over to your house and hanging out and wanting to use the restroom and pilfering through your medicine cabinet,” Witchita Mountains Prevention Network coordinator Brian Webb said.

The group collected pills from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the bi-annual event.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.