Candidates Face Off for State District 63 House Seat

Southwestern Oklahoma (KSWO) - Incumbent republican Trey Caldwell is being challenged by Shykira Smith for the district 63 seat in the state house.

He says he wants to stay in office to continue the work he’s already started.

“The main thing is we’ve got to keep the at moving forward, keep that momentum and keep going forward,” Incumbent republican Trey Caldwell said.

For four years, Caldwell has represented district 63 in the state house of representatives.

“I’m already in those rooms and helping advocate and move the issues that are pertinent to southwest Oklahoma forward to the forefront,” Caldwell said.

Now he is being challenged by Shykira Smith, Lawton veteran and involved community member, known for her service to organizations like Lawton Business Women, Ambucs, Rotary Club and more.

Caldwell said the work he’s done so far proves he should keep his seat so he can continue projects, like a plan to bring hospitals to southwest Oklahoma.

“We’ve fought for that now for going on a little over four years. We finally got that bill pushed across the line at this last special session, we’re on the one yard line we’ve just got to push it in at this point,” Caldwell said.

We also asked Caldwell where he stands on the controversial voucher program that state republicans like Kevin Stitt and Ryan Walters have heavily favored.

“At the end of the day when it comes to the voucher argument in general is, I think public money needs to stay with public institutions,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said his work ethic is what sets him apart.

“I don’t always promise to agree with you or always to vote exactly the way you want me to. I am my own person and we are going to have little disagreements along the way but none is going to outwork me,” Caldwell said.

