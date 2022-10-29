Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)

By Josh Reiter
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Light lingering showers will pop-up for eastern counties in Texoma, eventually clearing out to the east by midday following a moving upper-level low. Clouds will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, but will be gradually decreasing from the west, becoming mostly clear by this evening. Highs today will be in the low 60s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. For those trick-or-treating in Lawton later today, expect some clouds but otherwise clearer skies with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will range in the upper-to-mid 50s through the evening, so have an extra layer underneath any costumes or wear a light coat to keep warm when outside.

Tomorrow will by much sunnier with a few clouds, making for a warmer afternoon with highs temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. On Monday, winds will shift to out of the southwest, combined with mostly sunny skies, will get most of Texoma beck into the 70s by the afternoon. For those going out on Halloween evening, expect little clouds with temperatures in the 60s along with light southerly winds.

The following several days will be quiet with sunny skies and rising temperatures into the mid/upper 70s. By Friday an upper-level trough will deepen out west, increasing atmospheric moisture across the Southern Plains and summon our next chance for showers and storms heading into next weekend.

