First Alert Forecast (10/29 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few clouds will be present in the night sky tonight as temperatures fall down to the mid/upper 40s by early tomorrow morning, setting up for a cool start to Sunday.

Tomorrow will by much sunnier than today, making for a warmer afternoon with highs temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. On Monday, winds will shift to out of the southwest, combined with mostly sunny skies, will get most of Texoma back into the low/mid 70s by the afternoon. For those going out trick-or-treating on Halloween evening, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 60s along with light southerly winds.

The following several days will be quiet with generally sunny skies and rising temperatures into the mid/upper 70s. By Thursday an upper-level trough will deepen out west, increasing atmospheric moisture across the Southern Plains and summon our next chance for showers and storms that evening, lasting through next weekend. Given current disagreements in models, there is still some uncertainty at this time when it comes to coverage, timing, and strong-to-severe weather potential.

