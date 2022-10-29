Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say

Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.(Gray News, file image)
By Marissa Lute and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop died after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-26.

Deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop, WCSC reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.

“During the stop, a passenger ran across traffic lanes to the side of the overpass,” Knapp said. “The man jumped off the overpass and landed in the westbound lanes of I-26, where he was struck by several vehicles.”

Deputies determined that the man had active arrest warrants. Deputies have not provided details on the charges listed in the warrants.

Knapp said deputies called SLED in to investigate after consulting with the Highway Patrol.

The westbound lanes of I-26 were temporarily shut down while EMS responded. They pronounced the man dead at the scene, deputies said.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed until about 6 a.m., Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

