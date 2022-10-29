Expert Connections
Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal

Tower would improve access to emergency communications. (KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for the public’s thoughts on the possibility of constructing a cellular communications tower in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

The proposed project would help improve the area’s access to emergency communications, as well as providing fiber optic internet at the Visitor Center, and supporting radio equipment.

It would be built southeast of the intersection of State Highway 49 and State Highway 115.

Comments can be mailed to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Headquarters, 32 Refuge Headquarters, Indiahoma, 73552, or emailed to wmr_publiccomment@fws.gov.

All comments are considered public record.

Anonymous, oral, and social media comments will not be considered.

The deadline to submit your thoughts is 11:59 p.m., November 28th.

Learn more about the proposal by clicking here.

