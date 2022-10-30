Expert Connections
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween weekend.

It’s the 10th year the Lawton church has hosted the event. Community members set up their trunks to pass out candy to kiddos dressed in costumes, from Spider-Man to Cinderella.

Even furry friends were invited. People enjoyed inflatables, free food and candy.

Senior Pastor Harold Gaches said he got the idea when he was at a church in Tipton.

“We just want people to come and have fun and relax,” Gaches said. “Nothing’s charged. It’s all free. We want to give people the love of Christ and let them see that it’s cool to be Christians even on Halloween.”

There were also train rides.

