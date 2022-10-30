First Alert Forecast (10/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A few clouds scattered about this morning, eventually giving way for sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s for most with light winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Clear skies will continue tonight with lows on Monday morning falling into the low 40s.

For Monday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day, with a higher amount of cloud coverage in North Texas. By Halloween evening, skies will be mostly clear for any holiday festivities and trick-or-treating. Between 6-9pm, temperatures will fall from the upper to lower 60s with light southerly winds.

Tons of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 70s. By Thursday cloud coverage will be nearly overcast thanks to an influx of moisture from a deepening cut-off low pressure out west. Our next storm system will move in as early as that evening, lasting throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, eventually transitioning east of Texoma Saturday night. Rainfall totals at this time show widespread amounts of 0.50″-1.00″, with heavy rainfall being the biggest concern late this week. Strong-to-severe storms are possible with this system, though there is still uncertainty and disagreement among models with it comes to timing, coverage, and severe threats, as well as the positioning of a cold front and dryline. Temperatures next weekend will fall back into the 60s.

