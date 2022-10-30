First Alert Forecast (10/30 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Clear skies will tonight with lows on Monday morning falling into the low 40s and winds out of the north/northwest at 5-10 mph. When waking up tomorrow morning to head out to school or work, make sure to dress for the cool temperatures, though you will probably end up shedding the extra layers by the afternoon.

For Monday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds through much of the day, though there will be a higher amount of cloud coverage in North Texas. By Halloween evening, skies will be mostly clear for any holiday festivities and trick-or-treating. Between 6-9pm, temperatures will fall from the upper to lower 60s with light southerly winds.

Tons of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid 70s. By Thursday cloud coverage will be nearly overcast thanks to an influx of moisture from a deepening cut-off low pressure trough out west. Our next storm system will move in as early as that evening, lasting throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, eventually transitioning east of Texoma Saturday night. Rainfall totals at this time show widespread amounts of 0.50″-1.00″, with heavy rainfall being the biggest concern late this week, though this all depends on how much moisture is present near the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Strong-to-severe storms are possible with this system, though there is still uncertainty and disagreement among models with it comes to timing, coverage, and severe threats, as well as the positioning of a cold front and dryline. Severe weather has to possibility to occur anytime between late Thursday night through the day on Saturday. Temperatures next weekend will fall back into the 60s.

