Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

The man went to OU Trauma in fair condition with head and external injuries. OHP’s report said a helmet was not in use.

The driver’s condition and cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.