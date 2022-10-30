Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.
What led up to the crash is still under investigation.(stock)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist is recovering after a wreck in Grady County late Friday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. about a half mile south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. What led up to the crash is still under investigation.

The man went to OU Trauma in fair condition with head and external injuries. OHP’s report said a helmet was not in use.

The driver’s condition and cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility convicted of killing his cellmate has been...
LCF inmate sentenced for killing cellmate
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
At least one person was hurt when a truck crashed into a Lawton home on 53rd and Meadow Brook...
Truck crashes into Lawton home, injuring one
Several people needed treatment after a major crash west of Elgin Thursday afternoon.
Multiple people injured in crash near Elgin
duncan
Multiple Duncan Public Schools lockdown due to nearby police pursuit

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast (10/29 PM)
First Alert Forecast 10/29 AM
First Alert Forecast (10/29 AM)
Tower would improve access to emergency communications. (KSWO)
Public comment sought in Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge cell tower proposal
Ryan Walters Visits Lawton
ELECTION: Oklahoma State Superintendent candidate Ryan Walters