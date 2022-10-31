Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash

Expert Connections
Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was allegedly driving over 100 mph down Flower Mound Road.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Districts Attorneys office is filing charges against the driver behind the wheel of a deadly crash in late August.

Mason Mulvaney, 18, is facing one charge of First Degree Manslaughter.

Mulvaney was identified as the driver in the wreck which happened at the intersection of Cache Road and Flower Mound on August 27.

Jennie Mangold, 62, was killed in that crash.

Court documents say Lawton police recovered the Electronic Data Recorder from Mulvaney’s mangled car.

With the assistance of Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the EDR showed Mulvaney was going the max possible speed that could be read -- 78 miles per hour, and that the car was in full throttle with no brakes applied at the time of the crash.

With that information, and his speedometer reportedly being stuck at 108 miles per hour, investigators believe that is indicative of his speed based off the impact.

The resulting crash was enough to tear Mangold’s car into two, with the gas tank on one half exploding, causing a grassfire nearby.

Mulvaney and two of his passengers also suffered severe injuries.

