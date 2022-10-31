Duncan cemetery preparing for quarterly cleanup

Expert Connections
Crews will be doing their clean up on November 8.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan is preparing for their quarterly cleanup of the Duncan Municipal Cemetery and Henderson-Harris Cemetery.

Residents with decorations on the surface of any graves should remove them by November 7 if you wish to keep them.

Cemetery personnel will not pick up flowers that are in vases or on the monuments.

Any items not picked will be removed and tagged and items not claimed within 10 days after cleanup will be trashed.

If you need further assistance, please contact the cemetery office at 580-251-7734.

