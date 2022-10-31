Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan family invited the community out to their farm for “Boo at the Zoo” Sunday night.

Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co.

There were even photo opportunities set up, with a fall-themed booth for families to snap a few memories in.

Farm owner Jennifer Meyer said her family was looking forward to this.

“We kicked it off today because the weather did not let us did not let us do it Friday and Saturday,” Meyer said, “but here we are and we’re still doing it tonight, so we’ve had a really good turnout tonight, so we’re super excited.”

They even had a children’s story time, with the book “How To Catch A Witch.”

