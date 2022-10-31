First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! A mix of sun and clouds through most of the day, eventually clearing out by the time we enter the nighttime hours. More clouds will be present south of the Red River as we will have more chances for sunshine here in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will warm into the low/mid 70s this afternoon with light southerly winds at 5-10 mph. For Halloween evening, temperatures will fall from the upper 60s to lower 60s between 6-9pm, so make sure to dress appropriately when celebrating any holiday festivities.

Mostly clear skies tonight with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and low temperatures early Tuesday morning in the mid/upper 70s.

For Tuesday, it will be a cloud-free day, allowing for temperatures to warm into the mid 70s for most, with some getting into the upper 70s. Wednesday will be very similar to tomorrow, though with breezier winds due to strong southwesterly-flow aloft. Winds on Wednesday will be out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Thursday will see an influx of atmospheric moisture across the Southern Plains due to a deepening cut-off low pressure trough out west, increasing cloud coverage to become mostly cloudy and overcast. Temperatures will still reach the mid/upper 70s with breezy southerly winds at 10-20 mph. Isolated showers will first pop-up in Texoma as early as Thursday evening, though the abundant rich moisture means a couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.

Scattered showers and storms will begin firing up throughout the day on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front and dryline from the west. Strong-to-severe weather is a definite possibility late this week depending on the positioning of these frontal boundaries, as there will be some instability in place, though there is still some uncertainty when it comes to timing, coverage, and potential severe weather threats. Showers and storms will continue overnight Friday into the day on Saturday. The main concern with this upcoming storm system is heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding, as most will see at least 0.50″-1.00″ by the time the rain will clear out to the east on Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will fall into the 60s once the cold front sweeps through.

Have a happy and safe Halloween!

