Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations.

Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When KSWO arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was starting to cave in. LFD even started using the hose attached to one of the trucks in trying to control the fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area as well.

No word as to what caused it to start.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What led up to the crash is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween...
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West
First Alert Forecast 10/30 PM
First Alert Forecast (10/30 PM)
The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids.
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event

Latest News

A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
First Alert Forecast 10/31 AM
First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)
Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co.
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”
The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids.
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event