Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations.

Crews were called out to the intersection of Southwest I and Southwest 9th around 2:15 A.M. When KSWO arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the roof as it was starting to cave in. LFD even started using the hose attached to one of the trucks in trying to control the fire.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area as well.

No word as to what caused it to start.

