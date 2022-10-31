Expert Connections
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Another Lawton church held a trunk-or-treat for families Sunday.

Whether the trick-or-treaters put on a villain costume or a hero’s suit, they got enough candy to last a while.

Children’s pastor Kaylyn Davis said this is a safe alternative to trick-to-treating.

“I loved trick-or-treating and things like that when I was younger,” Davis said, “but it’s just not as safe anymore. Having events like this make it where it is safe and fun for kids and families to come celebrate Halloween and still have the spirit of Halloween and fall and things like that in a very safe environment.”

