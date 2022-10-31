Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

World Series rainout, Astros-Phillies to play Game 3 Tuesday

The field is covered with the threat of rain before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between...
The field is covered with the threat of rain before Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Philadelphia.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1, pushing the entire Fall Classic schedule back one day.

The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear. There was a smattering of boos at the ballpark when the washout was announced an hour before the scheduled first pitch on Halloween night.

Game 4 will now be played Wednesday and Game 5 is set for the scheduled travel day on Thursday night — Game 5 will compete with the NFL game that has, of all teams, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Houston against the Texans.

There will be a travel day on Friday if necessary. That had been the original date of Game 6.

Game 6 has been rescheduled for Saturday and Game 7 would be Sunday. All games will start at 8:03 p.m. ET.

Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is set to pitch against Phillies lefty Ranger Suárez in Game 3. Noah Syndergaard had been scheduled to start for Philadelphia before the rainout.

“It affects both teams. You just have to turn it off, get a good night’s rest and be ready to play tomorrow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It’s part of the game. You can’t control the weather, so you just deal with it.”

Phillies manager Rob Thomson was fine with the decision by Major League Baseball to postpone the game.

“Everybody would rather play in dry conditions. It’s going to be fair for everybody,” he said.

For fans, tickets that were good for Monday night now become valid for Tuesday’s game, when the calendar rolls over to November.

Game 1 starter Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies in Game 4 against Cristian Javier. Either Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson will start Game 5 for the Phils.

The Astros and Phillies both worked out on the field Monday before the tarp was put down around 5 p.m. It started to rain about an hour later.

“I’m glad we took some batting practice and played some balls off the wall. That’s their real home-field advantage,” Baker said.

And once again, rain intruded on the World Series in Philly.

In 2008, the clinching Game 5 actually took three days to play. The Phillies and Tampa Bay were tied when the game was suspended and, after steady rain the next day, Philadelphia won the World Series a day after that.

The start of World Series games in Philadelphia in 1993, at Veterans Stadium, and 2009, at Citizens Bank Park, were delayed by rain.

The Phillies clinched the NL Championship Series with a win against San Diego on a rainy, gusty Sunday. The Phillies famously won the 2008 World Series with a Game 5 victory that took three days to complete because of heavy rain.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
What led up to the crash is still under investigation.
Motorcyclist injured in Grady Co. crash
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
First Baptist West hosted a trunk-or-treat Saturday evening for families to enjoy Halloween...
Families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat at First Baptist West
The Church of the Nazarene had candy, games and prizes for the kids.
Trick-or-treaters get candy at Church of the Nazarene Halloween event

Latest News

The woman told The Associated Press that she went to the system's local emergency room when her...
Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion
Musk says "content moderation council" will review bans.
Elon Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma helps connect children, individuals, and families to resources...
United Way Teen Court partner spotlight
Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees