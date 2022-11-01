Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested

According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in...
According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Fire and police units began searching for the ambulance and the woman traveled east from the station, sideswiping another vehicle and stopping at Physicians Hospital.

After exiting the ambulance, the woman tried to enter the building but was arrested by Anadarko police.

The department says there were no injuries and only minor damage to the two vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
First Alert Forecast 10/31 AM
First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)

Latest News

Lawton Rotary Club's 'Live2Lead' seminar takes place
Live2Lead event held in Lawton
Our Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton spoke with Senator James Langford about his...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Incumbent James Lankford
Our Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton spoke with Senator James Langford about his...
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Incumbent James Lankford
Caddo County Health Department Maternity Services
Caddo County now offering maternity services