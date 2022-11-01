Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested

ANADARKOI, Okla. (KSWO) - The Anadarko Fire Department says one of their ambulances was stolen, and recovered, on Tuesday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Fire and police units began searching for the ambulance and the woman traveled east from the station, sideswiping another vehicle and stopping at Physicians Hospital.

After exiting the ambulance, the woman tried to enter the building but was arrested by Anadarko police.

The department says there were no injuries and only minor damage to the two vehicles.

