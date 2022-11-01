Caddo County now offering maternity services

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - Pregnancy is often an exciting time for expecting mothers, but it can also be stressful. To help ease some concerns expecting mothers might have, the Caddo County Health Department is now accepting appointments for maternity care.

Their new maternity services will be offered every other Tuesday, beginning today, at the health department. The clinic will focus on eliminating barriers to care and providing services for pregnant women who may be uninsured or live where access to prenatal care is limited.

Services provided will include routine prenatal care, nutrition counseling and referral to WIC, linking with local obstetric providers for the delivery and transfer of care for high-risk conditions, car seat fittings, breastfeeding and lactation support, and linkages to other needed services.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, babies who do not get prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight and are five times more likely to die after birth than those who do get prenatal care.

The Maternity Health Program is open to everyone, including those with SoonerCare or private insurance. Those who do not have current insurance will also have the opportunity to apply for SoonerCare at the health department.

For more information, you can call the Caddo County Health Department at (405) 247-2507, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

