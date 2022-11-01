Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night

A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty candy bowl on Halloween night. (Source: Courtney Mosbrucker via KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Trick-or-treaters took to the streets around the country for Halloween on Monday, including a pair in North Dakota.

KFYR shared a video from Minot resident Courtney Mosbrucker on Halloween night, where she said kids helped fill her candy bowl when they noticed it was empty.

Mosbrucker said that her candy supply was quickly exhausted, but a pair of youngsters stopped by her home and replenished her supply with candy from their own bags.

According to the Minot resident, she wanted to share the good deed with the community as it was caught on her Ring doorbell camera.

Mosbrucker shared on social media that she hopes the video gets back to the kids’ parents so everyone can thank them for raising such kindhearted children.

“They should be so proud. The world needs more parents and kids like these,” she wrote.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
Mason Mulvany has been arrested in connection to the fatal August 27th wreck which killed 62...
Teen arrested in connection to fatal August crash
A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
If you have ever been to the parallel forest in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, you...
Refuge personnel searching for two non-native animals roaming land
According to a post on Facebook, a woman entered the station around 10:12 a.m. and took off in...
Anadarko ambulance stolen, suspect arrested

Latest News

FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
FILE - Author Julie Powell attends the premiere of "Julie & Julia" at The Ziegfeld Theatre, in...
Julie Powell, food writer of ‘Julie & Julia,’ dies at 49
Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl