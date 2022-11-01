Expert Connections
ELECTION: U.S. Senate Incumbent James Lankford

Our Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton spoke with Senator James Langford about his ongoing re-election campaign against Kenneth D. Blevins, Madison Horn
By Brendan Cullerton and Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Our Washington News Bureau’s Brendan Cullerton spoke with Senator James Langford about his ongoing re-election campaign against Kenneth D. Blevins, Madison Horn and Michael L. Delaney.

Early voting runs Nov. 2-5, and election day is November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about Oklahoma Election, click here.

