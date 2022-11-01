First Alert Forecast (11/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Mild temperatures remain in place across Texoma today, with sunny skies and southerly winds at 5-15 mph allowing for daytime highs in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon.

Clear skies will continue through the first half of the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies building in from the west after midnight. Temperatures will fall down only to the low 50s on Wednesday morning.

The clouds will gradually clear east of Texoma by the end of the day on Wednesday, though breezy winds out of the south at 10-20 mph will keep temperatures in the mid/upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. The absence in clouds will be short-lived, as mostly cloudy skies will expand across Texoma by sunrise on Thursday. Thursday will be the breeziest day by far, with winds out of the south at 15-25 mph and wind gusts up to 30-35 mph, along with highs again in the mid/upper 70s.

Ahead of a eastward moving cold front and cut-off low pressure trough out west, isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will move into our western counties late Thursday night and through the overnight hours on early Friday morning. This will come in the form of a north/south line of thunderstorms, which could produce multiple strong-to-severe storms. All modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and the possible risk for a couple tornadoes. This most likely will be an overnight event, so make sure to keep up to date with the forecast and be prepared before heading to bed on Thursday.

Friday will continue to see scattered-to-numerous showers and storms progress east across Texoma, which could bring nearly up to an inch of rainfall in some places. By the end of the day on Friday and early Saturday morning, the rain will push out of Texoma, setting up for the return of drier conditions this weekend. Temperatures on Friday will fall to the low 70s and even down to the low/mid 60s on Saturday once the cold front sweeps through.

Sunny skies dominate once again early next week with a quick warm-up back into the low/mid 70s. Another potential cooldown won’t be far behind with a second cold front next Tuesday.

