FISTA board approves Ratliff as consultant
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority Board met for their monthly meeting today at City Hall in Lawton.
Board members discussed a couple of issues including approving Dr. Krista Ratliff to be brought on as a consultant.
Ratliff, who currently leads the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, will help the board in a number of areas of development as FISTA continues to grow.
Her addition as a consultant was unanimously approved by members who attended today’s meeting.
