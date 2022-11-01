FISTA board approves Ratliff as consultant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority Board met for their monthly meeting today at City Hall in Lawton.

Board members discussed a couple of issues including approving Dr. Krista Ratliff to be brought on as a consultant.

Ratliff, who currently leads the Lawton Chamber of Commerce, will help the board in a number of areas of development as FISTA continues to grow.

Her addition as a consultant was unanimously approved by members who attended today’s meeting.

