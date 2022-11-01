Live2Lead event held in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local leaders from across Southwest Oklahoma met at Lawton’s First Assembly Church for the 9th annual Live2Lead event.

Live2Lead is an annual gathering of leaders which happens in over 300 places across the world, with presentations from prize winning authors and more.

Organizers hope to use the event for leaders to share experiences, gain new perspective, and leave prepared with more practical tools to lead, and to create change.

The Rotary Leadership Institute sponsors the event to happen each year. The Lawton Rotary Club began hosting the event seven years ago to keep leaders in Lawton when it comes to training.

“Seven years ago we talked about the fact that Lawton citizens had to go away to get top-notch leadership training,” Ron Jarvis of the Lawton Rotary Club said. “So instead of having to spend the money and travel, we said ‘why can’t we try to put together something that we could bring to Lawton and offer it to the citizens of Lawton?’ as far as high-quality leadership training.”

Tuesday’s event wrapped up at a noon, however you can purchase a recap of each of the presentations by heading over to leaderpass.com.

