Local tribes preparing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - November is a month full of different holidays and traditions including the day many of us say thanks.

But it’s also a month set aside to honor the rich and diverse culture of Native Americans.

The month was first proclaimed as National American Indian Heritage Month in 1990 by then President George H.W. Bush.

Similar proclamations under different names have been issued each year since 1994, and now, it’s known as National Native American Heritage Month.

But it’s more than just 30 days of awareness, it’s a time to reflect on the contributions of Native Americans throughout America’s History.

The Comanche Nation Chairman said it’s about a unified vision for the betterment of their society.

“Whatever we do, we do it together,” Chairman Mark Woommavovah said. “That feeds into our Comanche vision; Comanche Strong, Stronger Together. We have a mission at the Comanche Nation. That mission is to safeguard the rights, powers, and privileges of our nation, and to protect our sovereignty, our natural resources, and our cultural heritage, and to seek assistance from the United States through our mutual programs.”

The Comanche Nation has several events lined up through the month of November to highlight their heritage.

One such event will take them to Fort Sill where they plan to show off their youth dancers.

If you’d like to learn more about the Heritage Month, or Native American figures throughout history, visit NativeAmericanHeritageMonth.gov.

