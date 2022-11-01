Oklahoma House District 63 race

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Democrat Shykira Smith is running to represent district 63 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

For the past two terms her opponent, Republican incumbent Trey Caldwell, has run unopposed for the seat.

Smith says she doesn’t think that’s how democracy should work.

“We have 55 uncontested seats,” she said. “That’s because people have been discouraged from learning how to run for office.”

Smith says she wants to refocus the state’s attention on the southwest.

“Our elected officials are passing big city agendas, and they have forgotten about southwest Oklahoma. They’ve definitely forgotten about house district 63, or at least those issues aren’t at the table,” she said.

One of those issues she thinks she can address is water.

“Our infrastructure out here is outdated or was never built to par,” she said, “and so with all the heat and with all the extreme weather we’ve been experiencing basically everyone has been experiencing water shortages, water outages, broken pipes.”

She also says she wants more resources to help get covid under control.

“We’re not being polite, asking, no,” she said. “We are demanding that we get the resources that we need so we can get through this pandemic so that we can go on and actually return to normallacy, whatever that may look like.”

Smith says her priority will be the people if she’s elected.

“It’s not about what I want. I am an individual, but I work for the people and I do what they tell me to do. That’s how it’s supposed to work and I feel it hasn’t been working that way,” she said.

