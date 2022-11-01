Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say

A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening.(Kimo Hood, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening, authorities said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting, KCTV reported.

According to law enforcement, about 70 to 100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave, authorities said. They opened fire on the party, leaving one person dead and five to seven others injured.

At least two people taken to the hospital were believed to be in serious condition, possibly with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Mulvany has been charged in the death of Jeannie Mangold who was killed when Mulvany was...
Charge filed in deadly August east Lawton crash
A house fire in Lawton Monday morning grabbed the attention of multiple fire stations
Roof caves in during early morning house fire in Lawton
According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s office, 37-year-old Alyssa Beth Steele...
Woman charged after working as registered nurse without license, attorney general says
First Alert Forecast 10/31 AM
First Alert Forecast (10/31 AM)
Children enjoyed a petting zoo, candy, a bounce house and face painting at Loyalty Farm & Co.
Duncan family farm invites community out for “Boo at the Zoo”

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old